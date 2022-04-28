0
Crystal Palace still keen on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

English Premier League side Crystal Palace is keen to add Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah to their attack in the summer.

The Eagles have been chasing the soon to be free agent for a while now as last summer they failed to agree a deal with talented striker whiles in January Arsenal rejected an offer from Palace.

Eddie Nketiah will be a free agent in the summer after failing to agree terms with Arsenal and will be free to join any club of his choice.

The Gunners have put a fresh contract on the table for the young English striker who has Ghanaian parents to sign as he has admitted that talks about his future will go on into the summer as he has always wanted to lead the line at Arsenal.

However, he has already said that he wants more regular football and, whilst Mikel Arteta admits that he has been unfair in terms of the number of minutes he has given him, there can be no guarantees that will change next season, with the club looking to bring in a regular goalscorer during the transfer window.

There are a  number of other Premier League clubs interested in him, whilst Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach have been scouting him for two years.

