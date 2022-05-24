Crystal Palace to extend Jordan Ayew's contract - Reports

Jordan Ayew

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew will have his contract at the Selhurst Park renewed by the club.

The 30 year old striker's contract would have expired at the end of next month but the Eagles will renew his contract by triggering a one year extension in his deal.



Ayew played 31 matches in the English Premier League for the Eagles scoring just three goals and providing three assists but his work rate and efforts off the ball has been an admirable trait despite his lack of goals.

There were talks that the Ghanaian will be let go by Patrick Veira and his club but he will at least stay at the London club for another season.



He helped Crystal Palace finish 12th in the English Premier League but was sat on the bench in the last game where Palace defeated fallen giants Manchester United 1-0 despite scoring in his previous game against Everton.