0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace to extend Jordan Ayew's contract - Reports

Jordan Ayew 610x400 Jordan Ayew

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew will have his contract at the Selhurst Park renewed by the club.

The 30 year old striker's contract would have expired at the end of next month but the Eagles will renew his contract by triggering a one year extension in his deal.

Ayew played 31 matches in the English Premier League for the Eagles scoring just three goals and providing three assists but his work rate and efforts off the ball has been an admirable trait despite his lack of goals.

There were talks that the Ghanaian will be let go by Patrick Veira and his club but he will at least stay at the London club for another season.

He helped Crystal Palace finish 12th in the  English Premier League but was sat on the bench in the last game where Palace defeated fallen giants Manchester United 1-0 despite scoring in his  previous game against Everton.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Related Articles: