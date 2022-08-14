0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace want to sign Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo 610x400 Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Crystal Palace want to bolster their attack by signing Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo, who is open to a move to the Premier League.

Following the departure of Christian Benteke, the Eagles are looking for an additional threat up front and believe Semenyo can do a great job.

The 22-year-old would cost around £12 million, and the club could take a risk on him after impressing in the Championship last season.

Palace have been linked with strikers from all over Europe, but a domestic target would be more appropriate for their plans.

The Premier League club are also looking for loan players, but they prefer to invest in players who have the potential to improve.

Semenyo scored eight goals and provided 12 assists last season, earning him a debut call-up to the Ghana national team.

He made his debut for the Black Stars in June in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar in Cape Coast.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
Related Articles: