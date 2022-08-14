Crystal Palace want to sign Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Crystal Palace want to bolster their attack by signing Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo, who is open to a move to the Premier League.

Following the departure of Christian Benteke, the Eagles are looking for an additional threat up front and believe Semenyo can do a great job.



The 22-year-old would cost around £12 million, and the club could take a risk on him after impressing in the Championship last season.



Palace have been linked with strikers from all over Europe, but a domestic target would be more appropriate for their plans.

The Premier League club are also looking for loan players, but they prefer to invest in players who have the potential to improve.



Semenyo scored eight goals and provided 12 assists last season, earning him a debut call-up to the Ghana national team.



He made his debut for the Black Stars in June in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar in Cape Coast.