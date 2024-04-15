Cultivate empathy and compassion - Group Chairman of Oswal Investment Ltd advises law students

Humphrey Awuletey Williams, Group Chairman of Oswal Investment Limited

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson, Contributor

The group chairman of Oswal Investment Limited, Humphrey Awuletey Williams has advised law students of the UPSA to cultivate empathy and compassion in all their endeavors.

Speaking as the guest of honor at the UPSA alumni homecoming and industry night, he also thanked the faculty members for nurturing the next generation of legal minds.



Mr. Humphrey Awuletey Williams later made a hefty donation of GH¢100,000 to the UPSA Law School as seed capital for the school’s newly established fund. The fund which has been set up to advance the school’s programs in research, leadership, and other teaching and learning support, promises to support the school deliver on these initiatives which have seen the UPSA Law School dominate public discourses in law and social impact programs.



Making the donation, he charged the school to break further barriers and make legal education accessible to all. He stressed Oswal’s commitment to social enterprise and the value proposition of his company which has over the last few years witnessed exponential growth and become dominant in the road construction sector in Ghana.



Oswal Investment Limited remains one of the few wholly owned Ghanaian construction companies seeking to break onto the African market.

Oswal investments Ltd is the contractor working on the Ashaley Botwe school junction joining the Accra-Tema motorway that also links the newly built Borteyman Sports Stadium which is 95% complete and will be commissioned in May 2024 and also in charge of the Dodowa-Adenta Dualization project in Accra.



In an interview on the sidelines of the event, he further stressed, that Oswal shares in the value of excellence championed by the UPSA Law School particularly in the latter’s use of law as a tool of social change and this explains its support for its vision and goals.



This is the largest single entity donation made to a law school in recent times and this positively reflects on the social responsibility policy of the company.



The program which was chaired by the deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, was also graced by such personalities as lawyer and special aide to the former president, Ms. Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the registrar of the UPSA, Ms. Lorraine Djan, the Dean of the UPSA Law School, Prof. Kofi Abotsi, and a host of other prominent personalities.