Current Black Stars more stable than 2014 squad - John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has opined that the Black Stars look more stable ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup than the 2014 squad.



Ghana will be returning to the world stage since their group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The highlight of their elimination was a protest over unpaid bonuses, which led to the sacking of two players from camp.



According to Paintsil, the current group have been guided with the right measures and therefore the monetary aspect looks stable, unlike the 2014 squad.



"I believe the situation now is stable because you can see from when we played Nigeria here and the away game. The system has been put in place and I believe that mistakes have been rectified. The FA and the board of directors have done well. The Ministry of Sports has also stepped in," Painstil told Sports Obaman TV.

He further advised that the players and management should hold a meeting to explain each other's role at camp to avoid the 2014 incident from recurring.



"So I believe that the players and the management have to sit down and agree on one thing, (which is) why they are going for the tournament and why they have to be there. They need to know all that and I strongly believe we are not going to face the 2014 saga again."



During the 2014 World Cup, Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng got expelled from camp for gross insubordination.



Sulley was accused of assaulting a management committee member during a heated argument.



The Black Stars players, prior to their final group game against Portugal, threatened not to train in demand of their appearance fee.



Asamoah Gyan described in his book 'The Legyandary' as a 'silent protest'.

Then president, John Dramani Mahama airlifted money to settle the players a day before the match against Portugal.



Ghana lost 2-1, exiting the group stage with only 1 point from a group that had USA, Germany and Portugal.



The draw which was their best result came against Germany.



Ghana missed the 2018 edition in Russia but will be making their return in the 2022 edition that will be hosted by Qatar.



