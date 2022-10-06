Current Hearts of Oak team not ready for Africa - Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Ghana and Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, says the current Hearts of Oak team without a technical head is not ready to compete in Africa.

The Phobians parted ways with Coach Samuel Boadu and his backroom staffs last week following a poor start to the 2022/23 league campaign.



With just a few days to Hearts of Oak’s play their first game in the CAF Confederation Cup against Real Real Bamako.



Mohammed Polo has asserted that though this Hearts of Oak team has the best crop of players in the league right now, going into Africa without a head coach is troubling and the team would struggle.

Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware he said, “I don’t know what is happening to the team. Frankly speaking, Hearts of Oak have the best crop of players gathered in the league today. They still have the core of their team unlike their rivals Kotoko who let go of most of their best players, Hearts did not do that.



“Right now we are all feeling bad that when it comes to the CAF Champions League and Confederations cup, our teams do not perform well.



“Which clearly shows that there is something wrong with our football”. He added.