1
Menu
Sports

Current Hearts of Oak technical team cannot succeed in Africa - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Nyaho Tamakloe New 600x375 1.jpeg Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has said the current technical team led by Samuel Boadu is not fit to lead the club for the Africa campaign next season.

Boadu, who led the club to win three trophies last season struggled in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians finished 6th with 48 points.

Despite their poor showing in the topflight, Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United to win the MTN FA Cup over the weekend.

By winning the FA Cup, the Rainbow club will now represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

However, Dr. Tamakloe speaking in an interview questioned the tactical prowess of Samuel Boadu, who is the head coach of the side, and his technical team saying they are weak and cannot lead the club to achieve success in Africa.

“I have a problem with Hearts of Oak's technical director of the club, most of the players appear to be indisciplined in the team and are either aged or lazy," Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe told Accra-based Angel FM.

“I strongly have my doubt that the technical team can do well in Africa. Hearts of Oak is a big club and must always be in the hand of a big coach like Attiquayefio.

"I believe the current technical team can’t carry us far," he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo
Kweku Baako reveals what will make him return to the streets
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo
Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie