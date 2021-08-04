Current Kotoko players are below the standard– Club legend Mfum

Asante Kotoko legend, Wilberforce Mfum

Ghana football legend, Wilberforce Mfum has said that giants Asante Kotoko lacks the requisite quality to compete in the Ghana Premier League and other local competitions like the MTN FA Cup.



Asante Kotoko ended the 2020/2021 Ghana football season trophyless after losing the Ghana Premier League title to rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and bowing out of the MTN FA Cup with a quarter-final defeat to Berekum Chelsea on penalties.

Saddened by the performance of his former club, Wilberforce Mfum has blamed bad recruitment for the inability of the Porcupine Warriors to win a trophy in the 2020/2021 season.



He believes that the current Asante Kotoko players are not good enough and don’t deserve to wear the red jersey of the Kumasi-based club.



"Kumasi Asante Kotoko problem now is how they recruit players. This current team is not good enough and they do not deserve to play for Kotoko,” Mfum told Fish FM in an interview.



