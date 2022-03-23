Cut the Black Stars some slack – Kwakye Ofosu to fans

Some new faces in the current Black Stars squad to face Nigeria

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Communications Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama-led administration, is rallying support for the Black Stars.



In his view, the senior national team deserves the needed support in their upcoming encounter with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Sharing his thoughts ahead of the game on Friday, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said there was nothing extraordinary about the Nigerian team that should cause fear amongst supporters of the Black Stars.

“Folks, let’s cut the Black Stars some slack and support them this time against Nigeria. There is nothing extraordinary about the Nigerians and their players do not play for any extraordinary teams that our players do not play for. Go Black Stars!” he posted on his Facebook wall.



The senior national team will take on their Nigerian counterparts in a two-legged encounter where the winner will book one of Africa's five slots to the 2022 World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.



The Black Stars will play their first leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022 with the return leg expected to be played in Abuja four days later.



Controversy over Majeed Ashimeru’s exclusion from 27-man squad



Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, fumed over the exclusion of Majeed Ashimeru from the Ghana squad after the list was released on Tuesday, March 22.

The all-time Black Stars top scorer suggested that the Anderlecht midfielder deserves a spot in the national team having ranked him as second-best Ghanaian midfielder.



“This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” Asamoah Gyan tweeted.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has explained that Majeed Ashimeru together with five other players were dropped from the squad list due to injuries they sustained with their various clubs.



“Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all handed call ups to the senior national team and were expected to report to camp on March 20, 2022 but failed to join the rest of the squad due to injuries at the respective club sides.



“Team Doctors of the respective clubs of the players wrote and officially informed the GFA of their injury situations and confirmed their unavailability for the double-header against Nigeria.

“The GFA will continue to communicate with team doctors of the respective clubs and monitor the recovery of the players.



“It’s the hope of the Association that injured players will recover quickly and join the senior national team for future assignments.



“As they continue their recovery process, the GFA remains firm in the belief that the players will join all Ghanaians to support the team in our quest to make a fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup,” GFA said in a statement.