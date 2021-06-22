Czech Rep. vs England: Wetin teams need to qualify for Euro 2020 round of 16

Czech Republic players dey celebrate a goal during di Euros

Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount fit no play for England Tuesday game wit Czech Republic.

Di players they self-isolate as precaution afta dey come in close contact wit Scotland Billy Gilmour wey test positive for Covid-19.



Gilmour go miss Scotland final group game against Croatia on Tuesday.



Tori be say England dey guaranteed a place for di last 16 of Euro 2020 after Monday results, but dem need to win Czech Republic finish as Group D leaders.



Teams wey don qualify for Euro 2020 round of 16



Sixteen teams go qualify for Euro 2020 knockout stages.



Di top two for each group go progress, tori be say dem go play di final group games for June 23.



And then four of di six third-place teams go also qualify from di group stage.



Group A



Italy (9 points, dem do qualify), Wales (dem do qualify 4,), Switzerland (4, dem do qualify through), Turkey (0)

Switzerland qualify as one of di four best third-placed teams.



Group B



Belgium (9, dem do qualify), Denmark (3, dem do qualify through), Finland (3), Russia (3)



Finland finish third and now dem must wait to see if dem go qualify.



Group C



Netherlands (9, dem do qualify), Austria (6, dem do qualify), Ukraine (3), North Macedonia (0)



Ukraine finish third and now dem must wait to see if dem go qualify.



Group D



Croatia (1) vs Scotland (1), Czech Republic (4,dem don qualify) vs England (4,dem don qualify)

Czech Republic don qualify and go win di group if dem avoid defeat against England. Dem go finish second if dem lose and Scotland beat Croatia. Dem go only finish third if they lose and Croatia win by scoring more to overtake them on overall goal difference.



Group E



Wednesday: Slovakia (3) vs Spain (2), Sweden (4) vs Poland (1)



Sweden don qualify and dem go top di group if dem beat Poland. If Sweden lose and di oda game end for draw, then go split Sweden, Slovakia and Poland for first to third place on results between di three teams. If Sweden lose dem go finish third.



Slovakia need a point to dey sure of qualifying top of di group if dem win and Sweden no win.



Spain go qualify if dem beat Slovakia. Dem go also go through if dem draw and Poland fail to beat Sweden.



Poland go qualify if dem win.



If Slovakia, Sweden and Poland all finish on 4 points (ahead of Spain on 3), then dem go use dia goal difference from matches between di three teams to split dem.



In that case, if Poland beat Sweden 1-0, and Slovakia draw, di order go be: 1 Slovakia, 2 Poland, 3 Sweden.

If Poland beat Sweden 2-1, and Slovakia draw, di order go be: 1 Poland, 2 Sweden, 3 Slovakia (Sweden and Slovakia go dey behind Poland on goal difference and to split di two their direct result, Sweden win, go apply).



If Poland beat Sweden by any oda dan one-goal margin, and Slovakia draw, di order go be : 1 Poland, 2 Sweden, 3 Slovakia.



If Poland beat Sweden by two goals or more, and Slovakia draw, di order go be: 1 Poland, 2 Slovakia, 3 Sweden.



Group F



Wednesday: Portugal (3) vs France (4), Germany (3) vs Hungary (1)



France don already qualify through dem go finish first if they win, or if they draw and Germany fail to beat Hungary. If France lose and Hungary win, den second position go dey decided on overall goal difference.



Germany go, go through if dem avoid defeat. Dem go finish first if they win and France no win. Germany go finish third if dem play draw and France lose, or if both Germany and Portugal lose.



Portugal go qualify if dem avoid defeat. Dem go finish first if they win and Germany fail to win. Portugal go finish fourth if dem lose and Germany also lose.



Hungary will go qualify if they win. If they win and France lose, na goal difference go decide second place. Hungary go finish if they win and oda games end for draw.

Best third-placed teams - who dey lead?





Switzerland 4 points

Portugal 3 points

Ukraine 3 points

Finland 3 points

Spain 2 POINTS

Croatia 1 POINT

Di four best third placed teams go qualify