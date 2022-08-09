2
D'assise Pouaty: Asante Kotoko sign Cameroonian goalie who conceded 63 goals in 43 games

D'assise Pouaty Cameroonian goalkeeper, Moise D'assise Pouaty

Tue, 9 Aug 2022

Asante Kotoko SC have reportedly completed the signing of Cameroonian goalkeeper, Moise D'assise Pouaty on a free transfer.

Pending an official announcement, Pouaty becomes Kotoko's third signing of the transfer window after striker, Makwala Dese and goalkeeper, Frederick Asare.

The 26-year-old goalie has played Cameroonian top-flight side, Union Sportive of Douala and Switchbacks FC in the United States. He last featured for Colombe Sport in 2018.

He played 43 games, conceded 63 and kept 11 clean sheets in two seasons.

Pouaty will battle for the choice position with Danlad Ibrahim who has agreed on a contract extension with the club as well as Kwame Baah who is also close to renewing his stay with the Reds.

Kotoko continue to add depth to their team ahead of a busy 2022/2023 season, where the team will compete in the Ghana Premier League, CAF Champions League and the domestic League Cup.

