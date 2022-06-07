DKB to perform at Basketball Honours

Comedian DKB

Basketballghana.com can confirm that Ghanaian Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB will perform at the Basketball Honours.

The Honours takes place at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly [AMA] Headquarters in Ghana’s capital Accra on Friday, June 17 at 18;00 GMT.



The Honours is an Award scheme to recognize the efforts of personalities and organizations in the Ghanaian basketball space especially in line with the success of RITE Sports Limited backed events Sprite Ball Xpressions and UPAC [Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges] Basketball Championship.



DKB’s comedic prowess outside Ghana dates back to 2011 where he performed at the MNET Comedy Club Lagos 2; he has performed with top rated Comedians such as Aron Kader and Eddie Kadi.

He is expected to provide rib cracking jokes to high profile personalities on the night that is sure to include invited guests from Ghana’s sports fraternity.



RITE Sports Limited is organizing the upcoming Award and has been synonymous with top rated events including Ghana’s biggest High School Basketball tournament, Sprite Ball.



Rapper Edem is set to perform on the big night.