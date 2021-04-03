DMX overdose: Showbiz pipo offer prayers for Earl Simmons ontop tori say e dey critical condition

Earl Simmons, wey pipo sabi as DMX dey critical condition for hospital

Di entertainment industry for America dey react to tori say ogbonge rapper Earl Simmons, wey pipo sabi as DMX dey critical condition for hospital.

BBC never fit confam wetin true-true happun as at now but TMZ dey report say di 50-year-old Hip Hop icon DMX life dey at risk afta e suffer a drug overdosed on Friday night.



Wetin we know



No family don confam DMX condition, but some musicians and odas for di entertainment industry don react to di tori.

Among those wey don "prayers" for di rapper, na Ja Rule and Missy Elliott.



Ja Rule tweet: "Prayers up for my brother DMX," while Missy Elliott add say: "Prayers for DMX and im family."



Rick Ross also do tweet about di mata.