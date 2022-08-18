DOL Super Cup: FC Samartex draw with Young Apostles, Tema Youth fire blank against Tamale City

FC Samartex

In what looked like a slim win for Young Apostles, Godwin Abusah netted in the 88th minute to cancel Kwame Aboagye’s 21st-minute strike in a keenly contested affair at Kyebi.

The two sides sold an entertaining match with some brilliant individual play.



Sunyani-based Young Apostles took a first-half lead after weaving their way into the half of Samartex before Aboagye buried the ball for the opener.

Apostles kept control of proceedings until they conceded a late penalty that Abusah beautifully buried with only two minutes remaining.



In the day’s second encounter Tema Youth SC drew goalless with Tamale City FC in another fun-filled encounter.