DOL Super Cup: Liberty Professionals emerge as champions after beating Nsoatreman FC in final

6350500B 807B 4E49 9532 EDCC050C807F.jpeg Liberty Professionals

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Liberty Professionals have been crowned champions of the 2022 Division One League Super Cup.

The team affectionately called the Scientific Soccer Lads today locked horns with Nsoatreman FC in the finals of the Super Cup tournament organised for the best clubs in the lower division.

In a game that lived up to expectations, both sides put up a fantastic display that excited fans who watched in the stands.

Liberty Professionals however had the edge over the opponent and made sure it counter by scoring in the first half.

A good strike from Seedorf Asante in the 34th minute ended up in the back of the net of Nsoatreman FC to see the side trail at halftime.

Despite resuming the second half to put up a spirited performance, the team could not find a way back.

Liberty Professionals defended very well and finished the game with the narrow win to emerge as champions of the DOL Super Cup,

 

