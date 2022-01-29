DOL Zone Three: Liberty host Tema Youth as Vision FC face Young Wise

Liberty Professionals

Tema Youth travel to Dansoman to play rivals Liberty Professionals on Match Day 11 of the Division One League at the Carl Reindorf Park.

The two former Premier League sides will battle for points in what looks a battle of equals in the on-going League despite the Harbour Warriors having a five advantage over their host ahead of the match. Liberty Professionals started the season on a sloppy note but recent results have taken them up the table to fifth place with 17 points.



Jabir Ibrahim scored his 7th goal of the season for Liberty Professionals Sunday in their match against Nania FC at the Legon Park in a 1-1 stalemate that move them to the fifth spot. The attacker has been in a sensational form in the last three weeks with some important goals including a 3-0 win against Akosombo Krystal Palace and a vital away win against Heart of Lions in Kpando.



He leads the top scorers chart in Zone Three with 7 goals and being chased by Evans Osei Wusu and Osah Bernahdinho Tetteh of Tema Youth and Accra City Stars who are on 6 goals each. The Scientific soccer lads have scored 15 goals and conceded 9 with 70% of their goals coming at home.



Tema Youth have recovered from an early season shock to display some fine football in Zone with their rich vein of experience working to their advantage.

They climbed to the top of the Zone Three table after thumping Mighty Jets 5-0 at the Tema Park on Sunday where Evans Osei Wusu grabbed a hat-trick in-between Stephen Appiah Asare’s opener and Richmond Darko’s final goal. The Harbour Warriors now lead the Zone with 22 points – two points richer than second placed Susubiribi.



Kotoko Royals will aim for the points against Akosmobo Krystal Palace after drawing at home against Inter Allies last weekend. Richard Dzikoe fired from close range to give them a point against the latter after conceding in the first half through Alex Aso. Eight points separate the two sides with Krystal Palace lying in 11th place with 12 points – while Kotoku Royals sit in third place with 20 points.



Fresh from their 3-2 away win over Golden Kicks Heart of Lions will square against Accra City Stars at the Kpando Park. Emmanuel Gyan and Akwasi Bentil Duah got on target for Heart of Lions in that five goal thriller that saw got them to the fourth spot with 19 points.