Daddy Freeze reply Paul Odekina case of adultery court judgement

Ifedayo Olarinde AKA Daddy Freeze

On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde wey many pipo sabi as Daddy Freeze say im dey go di Court of Appeal afta di judgement wey wan High Court for Rivers state sama am on top accuse of adultery wit one Benedicta Elechi.

Daddy Freeze wey address di allegation inside one video e post for Youtube, say di court no serve am wit any papers and im no go fit comment on any of di issues wey di judgement raise as di case don dey before di Appeal Court.



However on top im divorce mata to im former wife Opeyemi Morenike Oni, he say im marriage no scata sake of adultery or mental health issues as she dey claim but because of domestic violence.



Earlier, one High Court wey sit for Port Harcourt, Rivers state on 18 February order make di popular On-Air Personality pay di sum of N5m to Paul Odekina wey dey married to Elechi at di time dem commit di adultery.



Di presiding judge, Hon Justice Akpughunum, rule say make di OAP pay di sum of N5m as "damages as e no allow Odekina enjoy im wife".

Di Judge go ahead to disband di marriage between Paul and Benedicta sake of Benedicta adulterous act wit Daddy Freeze.





Who be 'Daddy Freeze'?

Di 44-year-old ogbonge broadcaster na pikin to Nigerian papa and Romanian mama.Im bin grow up for Ibadan, Oyo state for southwest Nigeria wia im also go school for University of Ibadan.For 1996, Freeze start im career as Nigerian radio broadcaster for Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan before im come move to Cool FM Lagos for 2001.