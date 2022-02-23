Dan Kwaku Yeboah 'begs' Akufo-Addo as African Union, ASCC fight over African Games

Ghana will host the 2023 African Games

Ghana’s hope of hosting the 2023 African Games hangs in the balance following a stand-off between the African Union and the Association of African Sports Confederations.



The two organizations are currently involved in an impasse over which one has the right to the competition.



The Association of African Sports Confederations which previously held the right has threatened to boycott the Games after the African Union rid them of the rights.



The AASC which is the body of individual federations is threatening to prevent its members from participating in the games.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the spokesperson of the Local Organization Committee of the African Games is pleading with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter.



He said that LOC is handicapped and will need intervention from a high-level personnel to resolve the issue.



“We are aware of the impasse between the AASC and the AU. However it is beyond the LOC and so we have updated the President of the land and pleaded with him to intervene so Ghana does not suffer the consequences of the feud between the two parties and we believe that once the president gets in touch with the Commissioner of AU it will be resolved” he told Starr FM Sports.



Already Ghana has committed $900,000 as part-payment for the hosting of the competition next year.



The 13th African Games is slated for 4th August to 19th August 2023.