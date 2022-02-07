Dan Kwaku Yeboah breaks silence on allegations of banning Rev. Osei Kofi from Peace FM

Ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah

Ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah has responded to claims by the Editor of FootballMadeInGhana that he has banned Black Stars legend, Rev Osei Kofi from appearing on Peace FM’s sports show.



Rev Osei Kofi used to be a regular pundit on Peace FM’s sports show but his recent absence on the show has been attributed to an alleged fall out with the head of sports of Despite Media.



Reports claimed that Dan Kweku Yeboah fell out with Rev Osei Kofi over some financial gift that was given to the latter to share among colleagues by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The broadcaster has however denied the rumors and asked the public to treat it with the contempt it deserves.



“Do you remember the rumors that during President Mahama’s time, he gave Osei Kofi and his colleagues money and I wanted a share of that money and that resulted in a fight between me and Osei Kofi because he didn’t give me some of the money?” he quizzed on his show.



“What I remember is that after President Mahama gave them the money, it was Daasebre (one of his pundits) who said that Osei Kofi and his team should have publicly acknowledged Peace FM for the role they played before the money was given to them. I never asked for any money and I wanted to set the records straight on this issue,” Dan Kweku Yeboah concluded on Peace Power Sports Review on Thursday, February 3, 2022.



Sheikh Tophic alleged in a social media post that Dan Kwaku was hurt by that decision which led to a fight between him and the football legend.



He accused Dan Kwaku Yeboah of pursuing a personal agenda against the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku