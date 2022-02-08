Dan Kwaku Yeboah clashes with Saanie Daara over Otto Addo appointment

Saanie Daara says Otto Addo prepared tactics for Ghana’s game against Germany at 2014 World Cup

Ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah has reacted angrily to claims made former communications director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara that Otto Addo masterminded Ghana’s draw against Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



According to Dan Kweku Yeboah, Saanie Daara has maligned former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah in his attempt to project Otto Addo as the best man for the vacant Ghana coaching role.



“If Saanie had said that he helped by scouting for the match I wouldn’t have had a problem with it but to say that Otto Addo’s tactics was used for the Germany match is an insult to Kwasi Appiah.”



“The scout can do his job by bringing his research but he can’t take the credit because coaches do not work with only one scout. In our attempt to glorify Otto Addo for the Black Stars job, we want to malign Kwasi Appiah and I don’t think that we are being fair to the man,” Dan Kweku Yeboah concluded on Peace Power Sports Review on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

It will be recalled that Ibrahim Saanie Daara in an interview with Joy News claimed that Ghana’s performance against Germany in the 2014 World Cup was as a result of Otto Addo’s brilliant scouting work.



“Ghana’s biggest results at the 2014 World Cup was against Germany and you would remember that Germany beat every team including Brazil with more than 7 goals Ghana was the only team that was able to hold Germany.”



“Those tactics used by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to hold Germany and in fact on the verge of beating Germany was prepared by Otto Addo,” the former GFA spokesperson said.



Dan Kweku Yeboah stated that the comments from the CAF media officer are unfair to coach Kwasi Appiah who led the Black Stars in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



