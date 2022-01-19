Dan Kwaku Yeboah makes damning allegations about Milo's appointment, fingers GFA chief

Ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah has made some allegations regarding the appointment of Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Black Stars.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah claims that an influential member of the Ghana Football Association masterminded the return of Milovan Rajevac.



He alleged that even before the three-member committee began its work of finding a replacement for CK Akonnor, someone within the FA circles had called Milovan Rajevac to promise him the job.



The head of sports for Despite Media asserted that the said FA official was warned by Milovac Rajevac’s local agent on why the FA should not re-hire the Serbian trainer.

“It was a Ghanaian agent who brought Milo for his first stint with the Black Stars so he used to entice the media to sing the praise of Milo. This time around, it’s a member of the FA who brought him. That person called Milo to assure him he is the one bringing him (Milo) to Ghana.



“He also called Milo’s local agent to seek his opinion and the agent explained why it will be a mistake to appoint Milo. Apparently, the FA official was recording the conversation and sent it to Milo.



“We know when a coach does his call-ups, it is not cast in stone but when Milo released his squad and the press quizzed him, he said he is answerable to none and no one said anything,” he said on Kokrokoo on Wednesday, January 19, 2021.



Kwaku Yeboah was voicing out his frustrations on Ghana’s early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana left the tournament without a win to their credit, drawing one and losing two of three matches playing in the group phase.



The Black Stars suffered defeats to Morocco and Comoros and drew with Gabon to finish bottom of Group C.