Dan Kwaku Yeboah showers praise on Kurt Okraku over Ashgold, Inter Allies demotion

Renowned Journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, has hailed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the heavy sanctions imposed on Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies for playing match of convenience.



The Despite Media Group sports head, who has been a critic of the GFA for often being lenient with offended clubs, has this time doffed off his hat for the body for demoting the two clubs and imposing respective bans on players, administrators, and coaches who were involved in the match-fixing scandal.



Speaking on Peace FM, Dan Kwaku Yeboah applauded the Kurt Okraku led administration for going beyond the 'usual' with their sanctions. He however admitted that there were issues with the ruling.



"We must commend Kurt Okraku, he has done well. I’m saying so because they’ve been so many match-fixing allegations that we swept under the carpet. The ruling isn’t perfect but in general, they’ve done well. We thought it was going to be the usual practise but when you read the ruling, you’ll realize that they did a good job.

He further talked about where AshantiGold bankroller, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong got it wrong in the investigation process.



"The mistake Champion did was that the FA gave them the room to carry out their own investigation but they instead sent a letter disassociating themselves from the incident. Inter Allies accepted their errors and did their own investigations. Champion did not behave well."



Background



The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, May 16, 2022, demoted AshantiGold and Inter Allies to the Division Two league after both clubs were found guilty of match-fixing.



Kwaku Frimpong, the chairman of Ashgold, and his son Emmanuel Frimpong who is the CEO of the club were handed a ten-year ban from all football-related activities.



They were also handed fines for their respective roles in the match-fixing arrangement.

A 7-0 victory by Ashgold over Inter Allies in a matchday 34 game of the 2020/2021 GPL raised eyebrows which triggered an investigation into the case.



The FA, after a 10-month investigation, came out with the ruling on Monday.



