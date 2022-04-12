Dan Kweku Yeboah advocates for StarTimes OB Van as VAR in Ghana Premier League

StarTimes OB Van

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah has urged the Ghana Football Association to improvise and use StarTimes resources to serve as Video Assistant Referees during matches.



Dan Kweku Yeboah’s call for the use of StarTimes Outside Broadcast Van (OB Van) comes on the back of a controversial penalty that was awarded to Kotoko in their game against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



According to him, though the GFA does not have the financial muscle to buy VAR equipment hence they must improvise to curb any controversial issues in matches.

Speaking on Monday, April 12, 2022, he said “I said this thing and the GFA people insulted me, but it is about time that we improvise. We don’t have the financial muscle to buy the VAR equipment, but the matches StarTimes cover, the OB Vans are at the stadium.”



He explained that one match official can be positioned in the StarTimes OB Van to have access to match replays and communicate with the centre referees.



He said, “get a 5th referee to be with them so when there is a controversial situation, the referee watches the slow-motion and he gives them feedback.”



“The confidence in which the referee used to award the penalty, he looked like he was convinced. We have to improvise,” Dan Kweku Yeboah stated.



Giving his verdict on the penalty, Dan Kweku Yeboah said, “I was on StarTimes so they showed the replay several times. Initially, when he faked the Hearts of Oak player, I thought he was brought down but when I watched the replay, his hand was only behind him and he gave him a tap on the head.”

