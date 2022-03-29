Dan Owusu defiant about Black Stars World Cup qualification chances despite draw in first leg against Nigeria

Black Stars

Legendary Ghana forward Dan Owusu is defiant about the Black Stars World Cup qualification chances despite sharing the spoils against Nigeria last Friday.

The Black Stars were held to a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the crucial World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Kotoko attacker noted Ghana can qualify at the expense of Nigeria with a little push.



“I want to congratulate the players, in fact they did extremely well against Nigeria. Nobody expected such performance from them on the back of poor showing at AFCON 2021”



“To me, Ghana could have beaten Nigeria if we had a clinical attacker, we don’t have strikers who can put the ball into the net for us. Jordan Ayew shouldn’t have played the entire duration but in a whole the team did well”



“Partey wasn’t at his usual best for us, he was the weakest link in our team. In fact, Amartey and Djiku were solid, keeping Osimhen out of the game is something commendable. The return league in Abuja won’t be easy but I believe with a little push, we can qualify for the World Cup”

“To me, the team played 75% in Kumasi, however, if they are able to play about 80% in Abuja, they can qualify” he added.



Meanwhile, Nigeria are optimistic about victory, which will secure their place in the World Cup finals in Qatar.



The stadium is expected to be packed after the Confederation of African Football approved the Nigeria Football Federation's proposal to allow 60,000 people to witness the match.



Ghana arrived in Abuja on Monday afternoon and would complete their preparations later that evening.