Dan Owusu takes swipe at Andre Ayew over senior players comments

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Dan Owusu has taken a swipe at Andre Ayew for saying senior players may have an advantage in the selection of Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

“The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive,” Ayew told Aljazeera.

“Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality.”

His comment has created a heated argument within the footballing fraternity and on Social media.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Dan Owusu, who won the Ghana Premier League goal king gong for three consecutive times says it is unfortunate for the Al Saad star to make such comment.

“It’s unfortunate, Ayew shouldn’t have said that because if you are an old player and underperforming there is no way you should be in the team. It all bounds down to performance and not seniority” he said.

