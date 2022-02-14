Dan Quaye highlights Sulley Muntari’s importance to Ghana Premier League

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has highlighted the importance of Sulley Muntari to the Ghana Premier League.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year deal with Hearts of Oak weeks ago and has since featured twice in the domestic top-flight.



He was in action when Hearts of Oak shared the spoils with Real Tamale United on Sunday.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Ghana defender expressed his joy with the return of the former Inter and AC Milan star back into the league.



Dan Quaye who believes the former Inter and AC Milan stars still has a lot to offer in the game says his return will motivate other top stars to return back home.

He added, the Ghana star will help make the league more attractive



“Sulley returns to the Ghana Premier League excites me because it will draw more supporters to the stadium. I watch him play last Sunday and I realized he is still has more to offer”



“I will entreat the media to hype such players rather than raining insults. Sulley cannot play like his hey days but at least we should be proud of him. There are a lot of players who want to return into the league but there are reluctant to come because of insult from the media and supporters”



“The inclusion of experienced players in the league makes it more attractive, in 2014, myself, Godwin Attram and Richard Kingston played for Olympics and it yielded results, supporters were coming to stadium in their numbers. I’m praying other players who feels they can still play emulate Muntari and return home” he said.