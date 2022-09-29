2
Menu
Sports

Dan Quaye recommends Annor Walker as new coach for Hearts Oak

Annor Walker 232 Coach Annor Walker

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former player for the Accra Hearts of Oak, Dan Quaye, has added his thought on the decision of the club to sack coach Samuel Boadu.

Dan Quaye says Samuel Boadu is one of the finest and good coaches Ghana has produced and never goes in line with the decision of the management to sack the coach.

Accra Hearts of Oak parted ways with their head coach and his backroom staff yesterday (Tuesday, September 28, 2022).

Samuel Boadu, who won the club, their first premier league title in ten years, was sacked by the management of the club after recording a poor start in the ongoing betpawa premier league with one loss, and two draws after three matches played in the betpawa premier league.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Dan Quaye was emphatic that he will recommend coach Annor Walker to his former club, and compared him to Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid with his experience on the touchline.

He went on to say that it is always good in the African continent to appoint coaches from your hometown because they can help the club succeed, citing the case of Jones Attuquafio who helped the club some years ago.

He stated that going in for an expatriate will not help because they only come in to help the clubs sell their players.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: