Dancing videos of new Black Stars players reignite calls for Asamoah Gyan to be part of World Cup squad

Gyan wants to be part of Ghana's squad for the World Cup

Asamoah Gyan’s fabled Black Stars story is not solely based on the 51 goals he scored for the team but also on what he offered the team off the pitch.

In his time with the Black Stars, Gyan became renowned for being an ultimate entertainer who brought life to the camp.



He was a jama leader, singer, actor, comedian, and everything connected to entertainment.



Former and current teammates of Gyan always speak highly of him as someone who knew how to improve morale in the camp.



Gyan is currently not part of the team which are training ahead of a game against five-time world champions, Brazil but someway somehow his name is on the lips of many Ghanaians.



The conversation has been triggered by viral videos of new Black Stars performing their initiation dance.



As has become a tradition of every footballing team or nation, new entrants are made to treat their old colleagues by either singing or dancing.

Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Ransford Yeboah, and Stephan Ambrosius had their initiation ceremony on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and it was fun to watch.



Tariq Lamptey and Ransford Yeboah, in particular amused social media users with their funny dancing moves.



In reaction to this, some Ghanaians are calling for Gyan to be included in the squad so that he serves as a dance instructor and morale lifter for the team.



Others are also digging up videos of Gyan in his element as they reminisce what the legendary striker meant for the team.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday at 6:30 pm.





Me after watching Tariq Lamptey dance



????????We need to take Asamoah Gyan to the World Cup ????????????pic.twitter.com/ncYKEocVFL — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) September 21, 2022

Bring back Asamoah Gyan cos these black Stars players dance de3 we no dey see top — Don (@Opresii) September 21, 2022

What is this??

This is why we need Asamoah Gyan in the team ???????????? pic.twitter.com/dct0dYZRkf — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) September 21, 2022

Asamoah Gyan after watching the dance moves of these diaspora players.. pic.twitter.com/FDRJwbXOr7 — Gideon (@deonoti) September 21, 2022

Naaa make Dem take Asamoah Gyan come camp make he come mow this people dance https://t.co/6p00p5HMnS — lewandowski's houseboy???????? (@yaron_tamale) September 21, 2022

This be wat Asamoah gyan see then he go enter gym give worldcup???? https://t.co/AQekuyoxNh — 1real_Mufasa???????????? (@1Real_Mufasa) September 22, 2022

Like Asamoah Gyan dey come aaa like by now so o???? pic.twitter.com/U8xrSFWsGI — ʙᴏʀᴛᴇʏ???????? (@joelbortey) September 21, 2022

Bring back Asamoah Gyan…He needs to teach these black stars players how to dance ????pic.twitter.com/PsU6BkVyMP — Don (@Opresii) September 21, 2022

Asamoah Gyan watching Blackstars initiation of new players pic.twitter.com/3y8mFklE9T — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 21, 2022

Chaley make them stop this Asamoah Gyan go cut ein own ticket go the camp there. https://t.co/2WocyfYEjb — Agyeman (@Ohene_agyeman) September 22, 2022

The Asamoah Gyan effect on the black stars https://t.co/R2R5q4tVvG — The BRIDGE (@bridget_konadu) September 21, 2022









KPE