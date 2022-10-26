Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has done enough; include him in the Black Stars squad – Sonnie Badu

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu is advocating for the inclusion of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, the talented Hearts of Oak forward has done enough in the past year and should be given a place in the national team.



“Dear Coach Otto Addo and @ghana_fa_official , we are praying for you.



“We know you are doing all you can to make us proud. In this light. I highly recommend the inclusion of this local based play… @afriyiebdaniel he has proven beyond doubt that he is capable and he has been very instrumental.



“This young man was part of the U20-won Wafu and afcon is part U23 – now playing the qualifies he actually scored both goals.

“Black stars B which is black galaxy; qualified for Chan and Black stars as well, his inclusion in the World Cup team will be great .. I pray for the Lords blessing and wisdom on you all,” Sonnie Badu posted on his Instagram page.



Already, sources have disclosed that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been included in the 55-man provisional squad presented by Ghana coach Otto Addo to FIFA.



It is however unclear if he will be included in the final 26-man squad.



