Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is the MVP in the Ghana Premier League - Richard Attah

Hearts Of Oak Ready To Sell Hot Cake Afriyie Barnieh Striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has described teammate Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as the top player in the Ghana Premier League.

According to the highly-rated shot-stopper, the forward is also the most important player on the Phobians team.

He proposes that the talented attacker be paid a GHC15,000 salary.

“Afriyie Barnieh is the top player in the Ghana Premier League. He is the most important player at Hearts now and to me, he is worth GHC15,000 monthly,” Richard Atta told Accra-based Angel TV in an interview.

The top goalkeeper continued, “I think with his level, that’s the least he should be paid. We need to retain him at the club.”

Through the help of goalkeeper Richard Attah and attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hearts of Oak have managed to win five trophies in the last two years.

Although the Phobians struggled this season, the team still managed to end the season with the MTN FA Cup trophy.

