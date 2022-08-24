0
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh linked with a move to Norwegian club Vikings FK

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Hearts of Oka attacker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oka attacker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is likely to leave the club before the start of the 2022/23 football season in Ghana.

This is because there are a lot of clubs chasing the signature of the highly-rated forward.

The latest club that has shown interest in the services of the forward is Norwegian club Vikings FK.

According to information gathered, the club has offered Hearts of Oak a deal that could see the side earn a sum of $200,000 if they agree to let go of the player.

While the deal is being considered, it is highly possible that the club will eventually make a decision that suits all parties.

Already, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has made it clear he wishes to move to Europe to continue his career.

Although Hearts of Oak wants more money from the transfer, the club is open to letting him go after signing attackers including Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Ouatching, and Kaaba.

However, at the moment, nothing has been agreed upon.

