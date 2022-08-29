Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, the Hearts of Oak striker who is printing his ticket for 2022 World Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was on target again for Ghana as the Black Galaxies beat the CHAN Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the final qualification games for the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria.



He was also on the scoresheet twice in the first phase of the CHAN qualifiers as the Black Galaxies beat Benin 4-0 on aggregate to set up the tie against Nigeria.



The Accra Hearts of Oak forward is gradually claiming the tag as the go-to-man in big games since making his debut in the Premier League.



He scored twice to help Ghana win the U-20 WAFU Cup against, Burkina Faso. In the 2022 MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United, Barnieh hit the net and has been a thorn in the flesh of Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash in the last two seasons.



The 21-year-old's performance earned him a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and is gradually making it difficult for the technical team to leave him out of the 26-man-squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He is the most popular player in the Ghana Premier League at the moment and it doesn't seem like Barnieh is slowing down any time soon as he has embraced the pressure that comes with being the poster boy of Accra Hearts of Oak.







Born on June 26, 2001, in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi, started his footballing career at Amansie FC but ended up with colts club Valencia in 2015.



He featured in the 2016/2017 Division Two League with Galaxy United before joining Rahimo FC in Burkina Faso but couldn't impress the technical handlers.



In December 2019, Afriyie was given a four-week trial at Asante Kotoko but the Porcupine Warriors didn't sign him.

He was subsequently offered to Accra Hearts of Oak who register him for the 2019/2022 Ghana Premier League which was truncated due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Barnieh hasn't looked back since joining Accra Hearts of Oak despite struggling in his debut season, he is now the go-to man for the Phobians.



He led the Phobians to win a treble in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season, breaking the club's decade wait for a trophy.



The 21-year-old started his game as a winger but he has now polished his finishing skills making him a reliable source of goals for both Hearts and the national teams.



After helping Accra Hearts of Oak break their decade-old wait for a trophy, Barnieh is leading the Black Galaxies to qualify for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) for the first time since 2014 as the top scorer with 4 goals in 3 games.

Author: Joel Eshun



