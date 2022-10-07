Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh turns down Hearts of Oak contract extension - Reports

Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh

Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh has refused to extend his stay with Hearts of Oak as his contract is set to run out soon.

The 21-year-old joined the Phobians on a three-year deal in 2019.



Barnieh has been successful in winning the Premier League, two FA Cup trophies, and the Super Cup.



With two months left on his contract, Barnieh has rejected to extend his stay according to reports.



His contract with the club ends on December 31, 2022.

The Black Meteors and Black Galaxies kingpin was an integral member of the team where he inspired them to win the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League and MTN FA, scoring 11 goals alongside.



He again scored his side's winner in the 2021-22 MTN FA Cup finals against Bechem United FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Currently, he is a member of the Black Stars team expected to make the squad to Qatar World Cup 2022, slated to kick off in November.