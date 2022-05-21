0
Menu
Sports

Daniel Afriyie agrees to extend contract with Hearts of Oak

Daniel Afriyie 098765.png Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heart of Oak in GPL

Hearts of Oak win President's Cup

Daniel Afriyie wins MTN FA Cup top scorer

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie has agreed to extend his stay with the Phobians after the club met his demands.

The club's board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah, has confirmed that the former Black Satellite skipper agreed to the terms about 10 days ago.

Speaking with Asaaseradio.com, the former Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon said the club has had a successful talk with the player.

"Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has agreed on a deal to extend his contract with Hearts of Oak. We held successful talks and after agreeing terms, we offered him a contract that reflected those terms. That was 10 days ago," he said.

At the moment the duration of the new deal is unknown.

Afriyie Barnieh since joining the club in 2019 has amassed four trophies with the club, playing a pivotal role in all the triumphs.

He won the Ghana Premier League(2021), the MTN FA Cup(2021), the Super Eagle(2021), and the President's Cup(2022) within three years.

Last season, he finished as the top scorer in the MTN FA Cup with five goals.

In the ongoing season, he is Hearts of Oak's top scorer in the league, scoring 8 goals and 3 assists.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach
Kwabena Agyapong finally reacts to Wontumi’s allegations
Related Articles: