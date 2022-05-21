Daniel Afriyie agrees to extend contract with Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie has agreed to extend his stay with the Phobians after the club met his demands.



The club's board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah, has confirmed that the former Black Satellite skipper agreed to the terms about 10 days ago.



Speaking with Asaaseradio.com, the former Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon said the club has had a successful talk with the player.

"Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has agreed on a deal to extend his contract with Hearts of Oak. We held successful talks and after agreeing terms, we offered him a contract that reflected those terms. That was 10 days ago," he said.



At the moment the duration of the new deal is unknown.



Afriyie Barnieh since joining the club in 2019 has amassed four trophies with the club, playing a pivotal role in all the triumphs.



He won the Ghana Premier League(2021), the MTN FA Cup(2021), the Super Eagle(2021), and the President's Cup(2022) within three years.



Last season, he finished as the top scorer in the MTN FA Cup with five goals.

In the ongoing season, he is Hearts of Oak's top scorer in the league, scoring 8 goals and 3 assists.



