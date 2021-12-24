Daniel Amartey among four players Leicester will lose during AFCON

Defender, Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey is Africa Cup of Nations bound after being named in Ghana's squad for the tournament but it means he will be unavailable for Leicester City for a month.

The defender is however not the only player Leicester City will lose to the continent’s flagship competition as Nigeria duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, as well as Nampalys Mendy of Senegal are all set for Cameroon.



It is yet to be confirmed when the players will fly out, but Boxing Day has been a date rumoured, which would mean the four players could miss up to seven fixtures.



During that time, Leicester will play Manchester City, Norwich City, Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool twice in the Premier League, while the four men could also be absent for the FA Cup tie with Watford.

Amartey is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars who are seeking to end their almost four decades trophy drought.



He will join the Black Stars in Doha, Qatar before travelling to Cameroon for the tournament which will start on January 9, 2022, and end on February 6.