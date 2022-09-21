Daniel Amartey and Salisu Mohammed join Black Stars teammates in camp

Daniel Amartey

The England-based duo of Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu have arrived in France to join the camp of the Black Stars.

The national team of the West African country is camping in France this week to prepare for the friendly match against Brazil.



On Monday, 23 players arrived in camp and started training under head coach Otto Addo and his assistants.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu have also joined the team.



“Daniel Amartey and Salisu Mohammed have teamed up with the rest of the squad in Deauville- France for the International friendly against Brazil on Friday.

“The duo touched down in Paris around 16:00Hrs and were quickly taken to the team Hotel in Deauville. Their arrival means Coach Otto Addo is spoilt for choice in Central defence as Ghana builds up to the two games against Brazil and Nicaragua. Daniel and Salisu are expected to train with their team mates on Wednesday in Deauville,” part of a GFA statement has said this evening.



Earlier in the morning, Felix Afena-Gyan and Richard Ofori also reported to camp.



The Black Stars will play Brazil in Le Harve on Friday before taking on Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.