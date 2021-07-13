Daniel Amartey begins pre-season with FA Cup winners Leicester

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has started pre-season with Leicester City ahead of the upcoming 2021/2022 campaign.

The strong guardsman landed in England last week and reported to camp on Monday, July 12, 2021, as preparations start for the 2021/22 season.



The 26-year-old had a good end to last season after recovering from a lengthy injury lay-off to play twelve matches in the English Premier League.



He also played a vital role as the Foxes beat Chelsea to win the English FA Cup for the first time.

Daniel Amartey will be hoping to stay fit the entire season as he becomes an integral member of the team following the departure of captain and defender Wes Morgan.



Leicester City started pre-season with some gym work before going through jogging drills as the players test their fitness before rigorous work begins.



The Foxes have lined up friendlies against Burton, Wycombe and Queens Park Rangers before the Community Shield match against English champions Manchester City on August 7, 2021.