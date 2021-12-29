Daniel Amartey excels as Leicester City beat Liverpool

A photo of Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey in the game against Liverpool

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey produced an outstanding performance for Leicester City as they halted Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Amartey was paired with Nigeria's Wilfried Ndidi in defence and they were impregnable as Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane failed to register a goal as the Foxes deservedly won 1-0.



Ademola Lookman's 60th-minute strike was all Leicester needed to beat the English giants.



Liverpool star Mohammed Salah had a first-half penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel.



Amartey had 53 touches, made 8 clearances, and had five 5 crucial interceptions.



He also made four blocks, won two out of two ground duels with two important 2 tackles.

The Ghanaian center back scored a rating of 7.47, according to the BBC.



His performance earned him praise from manager Brendan Rogers after the match.



"The likes of Daniel Amartey has been off with Covid and one day back in training plays two games. Luke Thomas a young lad playing lots of games. I'm pretty sure the headlines were written before the game," said the gaffer.



Amartey will join his Black Stars teammates in Qatar on January 3 for preparations ahead of AFCON 2021.