Daniel Amartey features as Leicester City thrash Hull in pre-season friendly

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was in action as Leicester City defeated Hull City 4-0 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

Amartey, who lasted for 45 minutes put up an impressive performance at the heart of defence as the Foxes cruised to a comfortable victory at the MKM Stadium.



Zambia striker Patson Daka opened the scoring with a fine goal in the 29th minute after dispossessing Seri on the edge of the Tigers’ penalty area before rifling a left-footed strike into the far corner past the dive of Ingram.



After the recess, Leicester made 10 substitutions and scored two quickfire goals to reinforce their lead.



Barnes doubled the visitors' lead before Wesley Fofana headed home Maddison’s whipped cross four minutes later.

With six minutes left to play, Leicester City added a fourth through Maddison who drove into the box before placing his right-footed effort into the bottom corner.



Brendan Rodgers' side held on to lift the inaugural Corendon Cup.



Leicester City will be split up again on Saturday when one team tackles Preston North End and the other Derby County.