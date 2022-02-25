Daniel Amartey helps Leicester City progress in Europa Conference League

Daniel Amartey

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey did his job well in defence as Leicester City advanced to the next round of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Amartey lasted the entire duration of Leicester City's 3-1 win over Danish club Randers FC and earned a Sofascore rating of 7.3.



The central defender recorded three clearances, blocked two shots, the same number for interceptions and was not dribbled past in 90 minutes.



James Maddison was Leicester’s best player as he scored two goals with Harvey Barnes also the scoresheet for the English club. Nigerian duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi registered an assist each.

Leicester advanced 7-2 on aggregate having found the net four times last week at the King Power Stadium in the first leg.



It was Amartey’s 22nd appearance for Leicester this season. He has played 1853 minutes which is more than his total for last season.