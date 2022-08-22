0
Menu
Sports

Daniel Amartey in action as Leicester City lose to Southampton at home

Daniel Amartey 14 610x400 Daniel Amartey

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Amartey featured for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Southampton on match week three of the Premier League on Saturday.

Amartey lasted the entire duration of the game as Southampton came from behind to secure their first league win in nine games.

James Maddison's fantastic free-kick, curled around the wall and into the bottom corner from 25 yards, gave Leicester the lead.

The Saints had barely had a chance before that but the introduction of Adams for Sekou Mara after 59 minutes changed the game.

First, he slotted in from seven yards out from Armel Bella-Kotchap's ball after Leicester failed to clear a long throw-in.

Captain James Ward-Prowse lofted a cross into the box and Adams met it with an acrobatic volley which flew past Danny Ward.

Southampton's victory was achieved after fielding the youngest Premier League starting line-up named by any club since May 2017, with an average age of 23 years and 238 days.

Amartey has made three league appearances for Brendan Rodgers side this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Related Articles: