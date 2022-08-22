Daniel Amartey in action as Leicester City lose to Southampton at home

Daniel Amartey

Ghana international Daniel Amartey featured for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Southampton on match week three of the Premier League on Saturday.

Amartey lasted the entire duration of the game as Southampton came from behind to secure their first league win in nine games.



James Maddison's fantastic free-kick, curled around the wall and into the bottom corner from 25 yards, gave Leicester the lead.



The Saints had barely had a chance before that but the introduction of Adams for Sekou Mara after 59 minutes changed the game.



First, he slotted in from seven yards out from Armel Bella-Kotchap's ball after Leicester failed to clear a long throw-in.

Captain James Ward-Prowse lofted a cross into the box and Adams met it with an acrobatic volley which flew past Danny Ward.



Southampton's victory was achieved after fielding the youngest Premier League starting line-up named by any club since May 2017, with an average age of 23 years and 238 days.



Amartey has made three league appearances for Brendan Rodgers side this season.