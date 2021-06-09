Daniel Amartey is a positive addition to the Black Stars - Akonnor

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Ghana Black Stars' coach, Charles Akonnor was impressed with the performance of Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey in the friendly against Morocco on Tuesday.

Amartey put up a solid defensive display but unfortunately, Black Stars lost 1-0 with goalkeeper Razak Abalora’s howler punished by defender El Yamiq in the second half.



The 26-year-old started and lasted the entire duration of the game in what was the first appearance for the senior national team since 2018. His three years absence was a result of injuries.



“Daniel is a disciplined boy. I have known for a while, even before I became the coach of the Black Stars. When I went to Europe, he was injured so I visited him and spoke to him and waited for the moment,” Akonnor said.

“He is a very positive addition to the team, he has been away for a long but there was no sign of rustiness from him even though he has been away for a long time and so you look at the players we have and those who were not here i.e. Partey, Wakaso and others, should we get a full house and abide by the same rules of the game and how we want to play, I think we will do well.”



Amartey won the FA Cup with Leicester City in the recently ended 2020-21 season.