Daniel Amartey likely to join Black Stars in 2021 AFCON

Fri, 29 Oct 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey, is likely to be called by Milovan Rajevac for Ghana's AFCON journey in 2022.
Amartey has proven to be a key component of the Black Stars in recent games and will likely be one of the 28 players who will be called up for the tournament.
His potential inclusion means that he will miss some key games with Leicester City. The Foxes will be hugely affected as the likes of Ndidi and Iheanacho will also join Nigeria.
Amartey was present during the team's remarkable run to the Premier League trophy in 2016. He suffered some serious injuries but has finally gained full fitness.
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- Ghana to host South Africa in last qualifying match at Cape Coast stadium
- GFA appeals to FIFA to ensure fairness in Ghana vs Ethiopia 2022 World Cup qualifier
- 2022 World Cup qualifiers: South Africa Coch Hugo Broos names squad for Ghana clash
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: GFA calls on FIFA/CAF to ensure fair play
- 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ethiopia to host Ghana in Johannesburg
- Read all related articles