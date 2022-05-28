Daniel Amartey nominated for Leicester City Player of the season

Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey has been nominated by BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin among the Foxes Player of the Season after an impressive campaign.

The Ghanaian was an ever present in the Leicester City defence and played a vital role in their run in the Europe League before they dropped into the Europa Conference League before they were eliminated by eventual winners AS Roma.



With the huge injuries Leicester have suffered this season (particularly in defence), Amartey rose to the demands of his side.



He moved himself above Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard in the pecking order. He’s been 'Mr Consistent' and become a strong backbone of this Foxes side this season.

Daniel Amartey made a combine total of 40 matches scoring one goal the whole of the season across all competitions a far cry from last season where he was overlooked for much of the campaign.



The defender was integral for the Black Stars as Ghana beat Nigeria to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He has been handed a call up for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic.