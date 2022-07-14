0
Daniel Amartey returns for Leicester City pre-season training

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has reported for pre-season training at his club Leicester City as they prepare ahead for the new season.

The 27-year-old was not seen pictured during the club's first training session which took place at the club's training complex last week.

Leicester City players who were involved in international football over the summer were given extra days off as they recharge their batteries.

Amartey featured for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic as well as participating in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.

Meanwhile, Turkish giants Besiktas are close to signing Amartey in the ongoing summer transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.

His contract with Leicester City expired at the end of last month, making him a free agent.

The defender has become an option for Besiktas as a replacement for their defender Welinton Souza Silva.

It is said Besiktas have already contacted the agent of the Ghanaian international over a possible move this summer.

Besiktas, according to reports, has agreed to offer Daniel Amartey a salary of 2 million euros a year.

Amartey was instrumental last season for the Foxes, featuring 38 times in all competitions.

