Daniel Amartey scores for Leicester City in Europa League

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey and his teammates celebrating his goal

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has scored his first goal of the season in Leicester City's clash with Spartak Moscow.

Amartey scored the equaliser in the Europa League encounter at King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.



It is Amartey's first goal since March when he netted the winner for Leicester in 2-1 victory over Brighton in Premier League.



Victor Moses on his return to England scored and gave the Russian side the lead after 51 minutes.

But seven minutes later Amartey headed home from point-blank range to draw Leicester level.



Striker Jamie Vardy squandered a penalty in the 74th minute as the match ended 1-1.



The result means Leicester must win their last two games against Napoli and Legia Warsaw to stand a chance of qualifying to the next stage.