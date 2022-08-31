Daniel Amartey starting ahead of Caglar Soyuncu explained by Brendan Rodgers

Daniel Amartey

Ghana's Daniel Amartey has been placed in the heart of Leicester City's defense ahead of Caglar Soyuncu due to uncertainty surrounding the Turkish international's future.

Soyuncu has not played a single minute in the Premier League this season, with his previous start coming in last season's defeat at Tottenham. After the game manager, Brendan Rodgers chastised the Turkish international for losing a 50-50 with Cristian Romero in the build-up to Son Heung-min's goal.



Daniel Amartey has been partnering former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans in the center of a back four for the past two games.

“I see them every day in training, so it’s consistency and desire and mentality, all these things. Cags was one who was linked with going away as well, he’s only got a year left on his contract. We’ve tried to pick the players we’ve seen in training who are committed to the work, and how they have been working,” Rodgers said.



A graduate of Inter Allies' youth academy, Amartey played for Djurgården and Copenhagen before joining Leicester City in 2016.