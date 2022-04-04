0
Menu
Sports

Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana in Abuja

Calvin Bassey.jpeg Calvin Bassey

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria forward Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey after Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of the Super Eagles.

According to Amokachi, the defender was exhausted during the second leg encounter at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles failed to reach a fourth successive outing at the World Cup finals after drawing 1-1 against the Black Stars in the reverse leg game.

The draw means Ghana have secured an historic 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany.

“(Frank) Onyeka’s injury affected the game, but the Ghanaians were tactically sound on the night,” Amokachi told SuperSport.

“And this is what you get when you have your team 99 percent built around players born overseas.

“Calvin Bassey was exhausted after the first half and you could see that he always had his hand on his waist each time. I don’t know why he was on for that long.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson