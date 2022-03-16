Daniel Amokachi taunts Ghana as they search for venue for Nigeria clash

Daniel Amokachi

Former Nigerian star, Daniel Amokachi has taken a swipe at Ghana as they search for a possible venue for the first leg clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Ghana was supposed to play against Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on 25th March, 2022 in their first-leg clash.



In a social media update on Tuesday, March 15, the former Super Eagles forward questioned the Ghana Football Association’s readiness for the game in a troll.



“We are at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. We are ready. Look at how beautiful the pitch is, look at how beautiful the stadium is,” he said.



“We are ready but some people are still looking for a venue. Some people are under confusion, you know who I’m talking about,” he laughed.



Over the weekend, officials of the Confederation of African Football(CAF) inspection team were at the Baba Yara Stadium and also visited the Cape Coast Stadium to inspect facilities.



According to reports, CAF has rejected the Cape Coast Stadium as Ghana's home venue for the first leg clash against Nigeria later this month.

Ghana has been told they can play at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but that will be with the express permission of Nigeria to agree to play there else the game will be played in Benin a neutral grounds.



The Cape Coast Stadium was in bad shape as on 6th March, 2022 the country held the Independence day celebration at the facility which had a toll on the playing surface.



Handlers of the Stadium the National Sports Authority(NSA) were confident the venue will be ready for the Nigeria match but CAF has closed that door as Ghana must look elsewhere with Nigeria's permission or else it's a neutral venue in Benin.



The second leg of the game will come off on 29th March, 2022 a the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner over the two legs heading to the Mundial in Qatar later this year.



