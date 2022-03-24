23
Daniel Kofi Kyere sits out Black Stars last training ahead of Nigeria showdown

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyere was made to sit out of Ghana's last training for the impending FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Reports indicate that the St. Pauli man suffered a knock and therefore was asked not to participate in the training as a precautionary measure.

On the brighter side, Jordan Ayew who joined his teammates on Wednesday after his COVID test returned negative took part in the session and he is in contention to feature in the crucial game.

Ghana will host the first leg of the final qualifying round at the Baba Yara Stadium with the kick-off set at 19:30 GMT.

The Black Stars after the first leg will travel to Abuja for the return fixture at the Mashood Abiola Stadium.





